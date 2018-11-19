Satan’s Gang linked to murders of 3 boys in Booysens Park

A 34-year-old alleged gang member is in custody following the attack on Friday where boys aged eight, 16 and 17 were shot dead.

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth's Satan’s Gang has been linked to the murders of three boys at a house in Booysens Park.

Besides the three murdered children, four adults were wounded in the attack.

Police says two armed men kicked open the door and robbed an occupant.

They then apparently opened fire on everyone in the house.

A police task team made an arrest on Sunday. The man's believed to be linked to the Satan's Gang and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The search for a second attacker continues.