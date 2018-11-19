Satan’s Gang linked to murders of 3 boys in Booysens Park

-
[WATCH] What happens when a plane crashes at OR Tambo?Local
-
Denise Ganas says Momentum has paid back their premiumsLocal
-
[WATCH] EFF protests outside state capture inquiryPolitics
-
Satan’s Gang linked to murders of 3 boys in Booysens ParkLocal
-
CT cop shot dead in KhayelitshaLocal
-
ConCourt dismisses Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s cost order appealLocal
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] What happens when a plane crashes at OR Tambo?Local
-
Denise Ganas says Momentum has paid back their premiumsLocal
-
[WATCH] EFF protests outside state capture inquiryPolitics
-
Satan’s Gang linked to murders of 3 boys in Booysens ParkLocal
-
CT cop shot dead in KhayelitshaLocal
-
ConCourt dismisses Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s cost order appealLocal
Popular Topics
-
Semenya doesn't make IAAF female athlete of the year finalist listSport
-
Ireland celebrates victory for 'Green Giants' over All BlacksSport
-
Smith, Warner bans to be reviewed this week: reportsSport
-
Mahrez double books Algeria’s spot at Nations Cup finalsSport
-
Spinners help England end 17-year wait in Sri LankaSport
-
Jones ready for Australia scrap with 'street-fighter' CheikaSport
Popular Topics
-
Marilyn Monroe's Golden Globe sells for record $250,000 at auctionLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato defends her teamLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Healthy tips for braaing this festive seasonLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Where are you from? Sherlin Barends on life in StellenboschLifestyle
-
New IdolsSA winner: My vision is to inspire youth through gospelLifestyle
-
With 'my wife,' Justin Bieber confirms marriage to Hailey BaldwinLifestyle
-
[WATCH] On the red carpet at 2018 SA Style AwardsLifestyle
-
Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winnerLifestyle
-
Jenna Dewan has "nothing but respect" for Jessie JLifestyle
-
[WATCH] EFF protests outside state capture inquiryPolitics
-
State capture has significantly damaged SA – GordhanPolitics
-
Zuma calls for unity ahead of 2019 electionPolitics
-
Gordhan: I was reluctant to return as Finance MinisterPolitics
-
'We'll drag him kicking and screaming before committee'Politics
-
De Lille’s new political party ‘ready’ to contest 2019 electionsPolitics
-
[OPINION] Democracy’s future warningOpinion
-
[MY TAKE] Inside Cape Town's extortion trialOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] No, the Chinese aren’t opening their own police stations in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] World Diabetes Day: The dreariness of the diseaseOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why giving title deeds isn’t the panacea for land reform in SAOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why Moyane’s removal is key to Ramaphosa’s chances of successOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[WATCH] EFF protests outside state capture inquiryPolitics
-
Steinhoff appoints Louis du Preez as new permanent CEO, shares soarBusiness
-
Amcu to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operationsLocal
-
Zim allows gold mining firms to retain 55% of dollar earningsAfrica
-
Netcare to pay special dividend, FY earnings inch upBusiness
-
Rand slightly softer in early tradeBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
Satan’s Gang linked to murders of 3 boys in Booysens Park
A 34-year-old alleged gang member is in custody following the attack on Friday where boys aged eight, 16 and 17 were shot dead.
CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth's Satan’s Gang has been linked to the murders of three boys at a house in Booysens Park.
A 34-year-old alleged gang member is in custody following the attack on Friday where boys aged eight, 16 and 17 were shot dead.
Besides the three murdered children, four adults were wounded in the attack.
Police says two armed men kicked open the door and robbed an occupant.
They then apparently opened fire on everyone in the house.
A police task team made an arrest on Sunday. The man's believed to be linked to the Satan's Gang and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
The search for a second attacker continues.
Popular in Local
-
Momentum faces backlash for declining to pay R2.4m claim8 hours ago
-
[LISTEN] Momentum explains why it refused to pay R2.4m claim5 hours ago
-
ConCourt dismisses Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s cost order appealone hour ago
-
Thundershowers, heavy rain expected for Gauteng9 hours ago
-
Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winner22 hours ago
-
State capture has significantly damaged SA – Gordhanone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.