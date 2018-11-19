Santaco looking to deploy more marshals at taxi ranks
Santaco says it needs government to pitch in to ensure the safety of passengers.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says that it is looking at deploying marshals for its taxis and at its taxi ranks.
The move is one of the resolutions taken at a three-day conference organised by the Gauteng Community Safety Department, which aims to combat rapes and sexual assaults in taxis.
Santaco says it needs government to pitch in to ensure the safety of passengers.
The organisation says that it is concerned about incidents of rape and sexual assaults in taxis.
The council says it's now looking at employing marshals to improve security.
The industry has been marred by road accident fatalities, taxi violence and allegations of rape and sexual abuse.
Santaco General-Secretary Ralph Jones says: "So, we need to make them aware now our drivers, our marshals, our squad men to say 'take note, anything can happen' and we don’t have to look at where are the police. We need to look at how can we prevent the situation."
Jones says they can't do this alone and need government to pitch in.
“If the government can come to the party with us, that we take people for training, I’m sure we can be empowered.”
Taxi operators say they are determined to clean up the image of the industry.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winner
-
‘When you eat the DA vote, you make the EFF the official opposition’
-
[ALERT] Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
Gordhan set to testify at state capture inquiry
-
De Lille: The DA has used & abused me
-
De Lille received ‘thousands of requests’ to launch new party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.