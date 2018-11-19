Santaco looking to deploy more marshals at taxi ranks

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Santaco looking to deploy more marshals at taxi ranks

Santaco says it needs government to pitch in to ensure the safety of passengers.

FILE: Bara Taxi Rank in Johannesburg. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: Bara Taxi Rank in Johannesburg. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says that it is looking at deploying marshals for its taxis and at its taxi ranks.

The move is one of the resolutions taken at a three-day conference organised by the Gauteng Community Safety Department, which aims to combat rapes and sexual assaults in taxis.

Santaco says it needs government to pitch in to ensure the safety of passengers.

The organisation says that it is concerned about incidents of rape and sexual assaults in taxis.

The council says it's now looking at employing marshals to improve security.

The industry has been marred by road accident fatalities, taxi violence and allegations of rape and sexual abuse.

Santaco General-Secretary Ralph Jones says: "So, we need to make them aware now our drivers, our marshals, our squad men to say 'take note, anything can happen' and we don’t have to look at where are the police. We need to look at how can we prevent the situation."

Jones says they can't do this alone and need government to pitch in.

“If the government can come to the party with us, that we take people for training, I’m sure we can be empowered.”

Taxi operators say they are determined to clean up the image of the industry.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA