Santaco looking to deploy more marshals at taxi ranks

Santaco says it needs government to pitch in to ensure the safety of passengers.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says that it is looking at deploying marshals for its taxis and at its taxi ranks.

The move is one of the resolutions taken at a three-day conference organised by the Gauteng Community Safety Department, which aims to combat rapes and sexual assaults in taxis.

The organisation says that it is concerned about incidents of rape and sexual assaults in taxis.

The council says it's now looking at employing marshals to improve security.

The industry has been marred by road accident fatalities, taxi violence and allegations of rape and sexual abuse.

Santaco General-Secretary Ralph Jones says: "So, we need to make them aware now our drivers, our marshals, our squad men to say 'take note, anything can happen' and we don’t have to look at where are the police. We need to look at how can we prevent the situation."

Jones says they can't do this alone and need government to pitch in.

“If the government can come to the party with us, that we take people for training, I’m sure we can be empowered.”

Taxi operators say they are determined to clean up the image of the industry.

