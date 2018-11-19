SAHRC to begin second leg of probe into Vaal River contamination

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission will begin the second leg of an inquiry into allegations of raw sewage spilling into the Vaal River on Monday.

The investigations started in September following a site inspection of the river, which found widespread contamination.

The inquiry will now investigate what could be causing this contamination.

The commission's Buang Jones says ultimately they want to find solutions to the problem.

“The hearing is set for three days, after that the commission will start the process of evaluation of evidence after receiving all written submissions by 30 November 2018.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)