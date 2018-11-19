SACP lodges complaint with press ombudsman over VBS Bank claims by 'City Press'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

SACP lodges complaint with press ombudsman over VBS Bank claims by 'City Press'

The SACP has questioned the authenticity of a document published by the 'City Press' showing a payment made by a food services company through VBS Mutual Bank on behalf of the party.

FILE: The SACP's Solly Mapaila. Picture: EWN
FILE: The SACP's Solly Mapaila. Picture: EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) has questioned the authenticity of a document published by the City Press showing a payment made by a food services company through VBS Mutual Bank on behalf of the party.

The paper reported that R3 million was paid by MML Food Services to the Birchwood Hotel on behalf of the SACP for their 2017 congress in exchange for silence on the bank's alleged relations with the Guptas.

The party has dismissed these claims as baseless and says an investigation was done by their finance department.

Last week, the SACP said an investigation by its finance department proved that the party never received a donation from VBS Bank or Vele Investments.

Now the party's Solly Mapaila says that at the time MML Food Services paid R3 million to Birchwood Hotel on behalf of the SACP as a donation, they were not aware of their relationship with VBS Bank.

“Although we did know that at some point some of the members that had engaged between the two organisations, we’ve had a relationship with VBS but we were not aware of their being part of VBS.”

Mapaila has also disputed the fact that MML Food Service is the bank's subsidiary.

“We wrote them a letter last week regarding the relationship and they just indicated that they’re not a subsidiary but they had a relationship with VBS in the sense that they were having some transactions.”

The SACP has lodged a complaint with the press ombudsman to disprove the allegations made by the City Press.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA