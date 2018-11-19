Ramaphosa left to pick NDPP head after receiving candidate shortlist
Advocates Shamila Batohi, Siyabulela Mapoma, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Rodney de Kock and Andrea Johnson made the cut.
PRETORIA – After three days of back-to-back interviews of some of the country’s top prosecutorial legal minds, President Cyril Ramaphopsa has been given a list of five names from which to pick the next prosecutions boss.
In August, the Constitutional Court set aside the appointment of Advocate Shaun Abrahams and gave the president 90 days to appoint a new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The panel appointed by Ramaphosa to help him pick the ideal candidate interviewed 11 legal professionals last week and gave him the shortlisted names over the weekend.
The interviews were thorough, lasting several hours for some of the candidates but for the five-shortlisted advocates, they invariably said the right things.
All of them are either former and current prosecutors and have demonstrated an understanding of the organisation and what needed to turn it around.
The president has until 19 December to make the appointment.
