Ramaphosa left to pick NDPP head after receiving candidate shortlist

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Ramaphosa left to pick NDPP head after receiving candidate shortlist

Advocates Shamila Batohi, Siyabulela Mapoma, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Rodney de Kock and Andrea Johnson made the cut.

A screengrab of Advocate Andrea Johnson during an interview for the position of prosecutions boss at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 15 November 2018. Picture: YouTube
A screengrab of Advocate Andrea Johnson during an interview for the position of prosecutions boss at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 15 November 2018. Picture: YouTube
one hour ago

PRETORIA – After three days of back-to-back interviews of some of the country’s top prosecutorial legal minds, President Cyril Ramaphopsa has been given a list of five names from which to pick the next prosecutions boss.

In August, the Constitutional Court set aside the appointment of Advocate Shaun Abrahams and gave the president 90 days to appoint a new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The panel appointed by Ramaphosa to help him pick the ideal candidate interviewed 11 legal professionals last week and gave him the shortlisted names over the weekend.

The interviews were thorough, lasting several hours for some of the candidates but for the five-shortlisted advocates, they invariably said the right things.

Advocates Shamila Batohi, Siyabulela Mapoma, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Rodney de Kock and Andrea Johnson made the cut.

All of them are either former and current prosecutors and have demonstrated an understanding of the organisation and what needed to turn it around.

The president has until 19 December to make the appointment.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA