Proteas women beat Bangladesh, exit Women's World T20

The result means that South Africa have failed to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.

CAPE TOWN - The South African women's cricket team eased to a 30-run victory over Bangladesh in their final ICC Women's T20 group stage match at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia on Sunday.

The result means that South Africa have failed to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.

More to follow.