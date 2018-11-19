Popular Topics
Port Elizabeth Stars captain killed

Thulani Motloung (25), who was playing for the ABC Motsepe League side, was shot outside the Thobo tavern in Motherwell.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth Stars football club captain Thulani Motloung was tragically killed over the weekend.

Motloung (25), who was playing for the ABC Motsepe League side, was shot outside the Thobo tavern in Motherwell.

He was hit in the upper body outside in what appears to have been an accident.

The police’s Andre Beetgehe said: At around 5:15am on Sunday, 25-year-old Thulani Motloung was fatally wounded in front of Thobo’s tavern. According to witnesses, Motloung was busy playing with friends and drinking with friends in front of the tavern when another small group joined them before a shot went off.”

Motloung was one of three talented Nelson Mandela Bay soccer players to make the Nedbank Ke Yona Team to face the Nedbank Cup champions in 2016.

Club president Graeme Sauls said: “This is a huge loss to PE Stars and PE football. I’m actually on my way to two trainings to assess the state of mind of players.”

