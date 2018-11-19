Port Elizabeth Stars captain killed
Thulani Motloung (25), who was playing for the ABC Motsepe League side, was shot outside the Thobo tavern in Motherwell.
Motloung (25), who was playing for the ABC Motsepe League side, was shot outside the Thobo tavern in Motherwell.
He was hit in the upper body outside in what appears to have been an accident.
The police’s Andre Beetgehe said: At around 5:15am on Sunday, 25-year-old Thulani Motloung was fatally wounded in front of Thobo’s tavern. According to witnesses, Motloung was busy playing with friends and drinking with friends in front of the tavern when another small group joined them before a shot went off.”
Motloung was one of three talented Nelson Mandela Bay soccer players to make the Nedbank Ke Yona Team to face the Nedbank Cup champions in 2016.
Club president Graeme Sauls said: “This is a huge loss to PE Stars and PE football. I’m actually on my way to two trainings to assess the state of mind of players.”
🙏🏾 PE Stars today mourns the loss of captain Thulani Motloung who was tragically killed over the weekend. Thulani's untimely death has come as a shock to all at the club and his presence will be sorely missed. We keep his family and friends in our thoughts at this difficult time.— PE Stars FC (@PEStarsFC) November 19, 2018
