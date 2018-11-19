Police monitor protest in Boksburg

A group of residents has been barricading roads with burning tyres since the early on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – A service delivery protest is underway in Boksburg on the East Rand.

It is understood that the protest is over illegal electricity connections by a nearby informal settlement.

Delmore residents say they have been experiencing power outages because of this.

Community leader Grant Simons says they have marched to the mayor's office before on the issue but nothing was done.

“We want the cable moved and we want to get supply from another grid as well as to give us a long-term plan regarding what’s going to happen to squatter camps because they’re becoming a real safety hazard for the residents.”

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to avoid Wit Deep Road.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police's Kobedi Mokheseng says: "We’re investigating and monitoring the situation. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)