Police monitor protest in Boksburg
A group of residents has been barricading roads with burning tyres since the early on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – A service delivery protest is underway in Boksburg on the East Rand.
The group of residents has been barricading roads with burning tyres since the early on Monday morning.
It is understood that the protest is over illegal electricity connections by a nearby informal settlement.
Delmore residents say they have been experiencing power outages because of this.
Community leader Grant Simons says they have marched to the mayor's office before on the issue but nothing was done.
“We want the cable moved and we want to get supply from another grid as well as to give us a long-term plan regarding what’s going to happen to squatter camps because they’re becoming a real safety hazard for the residents.”
Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to avoid Wit Deep Road.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police's Kobedi Mokheseng says: "We’re investigating and monitoring the situation. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winner
-
‘When you eat the DA vote, you make the EFF the official opposition’
-
Thundershowers, heavy rain expected for Gauteng
-
[ALERT] Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
Gordhan set to testify at state capture inquiry
-
No arrests yet following Lakeside murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.