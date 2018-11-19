Overstrand Municipality in process of reviewing housing strategy
Some of the actions proposed are to rethink the housing strategy and investigate the provision of more serviced sites and less top structures.
CAPE TOWN - Overstrand Municipality says it is in the process of rethinking its housing strategy for the current five-year cycle.
The municipality acknowledges the increasing housing need.
They will investigate the creation of a new town as the extension of an existing town in the Greater Hermanus areas and investigate proposals for the management of backyard dwellings in the Overstrand.
Municipal manager Coenie Groenewald said: “This part of the big debate is that we’re currently busy investigating the possibility of another land in the Claremont area. We have appointed consultants that are looking for suitable land in that area.”
At the council meeting on 31 October, executive Mayor Ald Dudley Coetzee confirmed that the municipality is currently busy with the second review of the current five-year Integrated Development Plan.
“We will be looking to the national and provincial government for the necessary funding. It is part of addressing the housing backlog.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
