Opposition parties welcome De Lille's announcement of new party

United Democratic Movement (UDM)’s leader Bantu Holomisa says that Patricia de Lille has some value to add to the country's political space.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have widely welcomed Patricia de Lille's announcement of a new political party.

De Lille made the announcement on Sunday, saying that she believes she has the necessary backing to make her a contender in next year’s general elections.

United Democratic Movement’s leader Bantu Holomisa says that De Lille has some value to add to the country's political space.

“She should be given the opportunity to outline her vision and mission, not in the too distant future.”

The African National Congress’ Dullah Omar region chairperson Xolani Sotashe said: “She is welcomed to the space of politics once again. I have a lot of respect for De Lille, she is a seasoned politician.”

WATCH: De Lille to contest 2019 elections with new party

The Inkatha Freedom Party's Narend Singh says all the signs were there that De Lille might re-enter the political boxing ring.

“I think she has been pushed to such an extent in her own past environment to do this. I have no doubt she will be a formidable force in the politics of South Africa as an individual and as a collective and we want to wish her well.”

De Lille says her new political party will live up to the vision she had when she joined the Democratic Alliance (DA) and is about providing South Africans with a better alternative.

“You know, the project that I started with Helen Zille in 2010, which unfortunately now is no longer there, was exactly to build that alternative because we believed that by building that alternative, we would be able to get people to vote for it. You can only use your vote for bringing about change in South Africa.”

Meanwhile, the DA says it’s unshaken by De Lille’s decision to start a new political party.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)