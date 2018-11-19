Operations combating Ebola in DRC suspended after WHO workers attacked

This follows the shelling of a house accommodating World Health Organisation workers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

PRETORIA - Operations combating an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been suspended.

It’s not clear when operations will continue, as the DRC suffers its worst outbreak of the deadly disease since it was first identified there in 1967.

The Uganda-based Islamist group calling itself the Ally Democratic Forces (ADF) is being blamed for shelling the World Health Organisation workers in their house in Beni.

It isn’t clear if the attack was specifically aimed at them. Seven US peacekeepers and 12 Congolese troops were killed in an exchange with ADF fighters last week.

The suspension of medical operations risks the disease, which has killed more than 200 people since August, spreading into Uganda and Rwanda.

