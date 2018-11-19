Operations combating Ebola in DRC suspended after WHO workers attacked
This follows the shelling of a house accommodating World Health Organisation workers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
PRETORIA - Operations combating an Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been suspended.
This follows the shelling of a house accommodating World Health Organisation workers.
It’s not clear when operations will continue, as the DRC suffers its worst outbreak of the deadly disease since it was first identified there in 1967.
The Uganda-based Islamist group calling itself the Ally Democratic Forces (ADF) is being blamed for shelling the World Health Organisation workers in their house in Beni.
It isn’t clear if the attack was specifically aimed at them. Seven US peacekeepers and 12 Congolese troops were killed in an exchange with ADF fighters last week.
The suspension of medical operations risks the disease, which has killed more than 200 people since August, spreading into Uganda and Rwanda.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
Central African war crimes suspect "Rambo" handed to global court
-
eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government
-
China: No developing country will fall into debt trap by cooperating with China
-
Zim allows gold mining firms to retain 55% of dollar earnings
-
Hundreds of schools shut in Burkina Faso over jihadi attacks
-
Nigeria's Buhari starts presidential election campaign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.