No arrests yet following Lakeside murder
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made in connection with the murder of a man in Lakeside.
The 59-year-old, a guest house owner in the area, was found dead over the weekend after succumbing to various wounds inflicted on his upper back.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: "The circumstances surrounding the death of a 59-year-old man in Lakeside are under investigation. A murder and house robbery case has been registered for investigation. The suspects are unknown at this stage and investigations continue."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
