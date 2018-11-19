New IdolsSA winner: My vision is to inspire youth through gospel

JOHANNESBURG - Newly crowned Idols SA season 14 winner Yanga Sobetwa says she hopes to inspire young people through her music.

The 17-year-old from Delft in Cape Town was the youngest contestant this season and was crowned on Sunday night in Carnival City.

Another look at #IdolsYanga's winning moment!



She gave us a stunning performance of her No.1 hit, 'Scars (All Over Me) straight after.



Watch this & more #IdolsSA Finale highlights on our website. @SobetwaYanga — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 18, 2018

Sobetwe says she's excited about the future said: “I am more adamant about what I want to do. I know I am going for gospel. That’s always what I’ve wanted to do and the vision has been inspiring teenagers through gospel music.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)