NCOP to take ‘Parliament to people’ in Gauteng
JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of Provinces will hold public hearings in Gauteng this week as part of its “taking Parliament to the people campaign”.
The hearings are an opportunity for members of the public to draw the executive's attention to service delivery problems and other urgent matters in their communities.
The hearings will focus on the impact of migration and how it affects service delivery and development.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says government must come up with a way to minimise the effect migration has on the economy.
“South Africans migrating from one province to another for opportunities or migration from outside of South Africa by foreign citizens for economic opportunities, these matters will be given attention so that we can find appropriate interventions on how to tackle them.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
