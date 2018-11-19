Momentum's parent body denies looking for reason to decline R2.4m claim

The insurance company has come under fire for declining to make a R2.4 million payout to the family of a Durban, saying that he failed to disclose his medical condition.

JOHANNESBURG - Momentum's parent body MMI Holdings Limited says granting Nathan Ganas' family an insurance payout would set a precedent for other customers to withhold material information.

Ganas was gunned down last March outside his Durban home during a hijacking.

Momentum says Ganas knew about his high blood sugar levels before signing with the insurance company in 2014.

MMI CEO Hillie Meyer has denied looking for a reason not make the payment, adding that cases of this nature are rare.

“It’s currently a very, very strong problem in the industry. In fact, something like four out of 1,000 claims are defined as material non-disclosure. That’s a very small number. If we’re not disciplined about the handling of these cases where clients were not truthful about their conditions… firstly, insurance premiums will have to go up.”

