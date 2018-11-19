Momentum faces backlash for declining to pay R2.4m claim
Financial services provider Momentum is facing backlash after it declined to pay R2.4 million to the family of a man who died in a hijacking, saying that he failed to disclose his high blood sugar levels.
JOHANNESBURG – Financial services provider Momentum is facing backlash after it declined to pay R2.4 million to the family of a man who died in a hijacking, saying that he failed to disclose his high blood sugar levels.
Nathan Ganas was killed in March last year outside his Durban home.
Momentum says that its investigation has revealed that Ganas failed to disclose material details of his health at the start of his insurance policy in 2014.
His widow, Denise Ganas has now taken the matter to court.
Momentum CEO of Life Insurance Johann le Roux: "Let's say for example that you took out a contract when you were young, you had heart problems that you weren't aware of and didn;t disclose that and if you pass away from heart problems later on in life, clearly the claim will be valid because you weren't aware of it. This is clearly an issue of did the client act in good faith when he took out the contract. Good faith means that you actually disclose appropriately and then we can act on that."
Popular in Local
-
Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winner
-
‘When you eat the DA vote, you make the EFF the official opposition’
-
Thundershowers, heavy rain expected for Gauteng
-
[ALERT] Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
Gordhan set to testify at state capture inquiry
-
No arrests yet following Lakeside murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.