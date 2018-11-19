Manuel: Residents should be public servants's top priority

Former Cabinet minister Trevor Manuel was the guest speaker at an event in Mitchells Plain over the past weekend.

MITCHELLS PLAIN - Former Cabinet minister Trevor Manuel has stressed that addressing the needs of residents should be the top priority for public servants.

Manuel was the guest speaker at an event in Mitchells Plain over the past weekend.

Under the banner ‘Reimagining Mitchells Plain Summit’, the initiative set out to develop short, medium and long-term plans to revive the community.

Discussions centred around issues pertaining to land and housing, unemployment and high crime levels crime.

Manuel reminded residents of the importance of speaking out and giving their input in council decisions.

“The whole issue of councils and councillors has become overly party political. For myself, I would sooner have a councillor and say 'I don't care which party you come from but pledge to serve the people.'"

The Mitchells Plain United Residents Association and the Development Action Group will hand over some of the solutions and ideas shared authorities for inclusion in their future plans for the area.

