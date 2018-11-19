[LISTEN] Where are you from? Sherlin Barends on life in Stellenbosch

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Zain Johnson interviewed KFM Breakfast show host Sherlin Barends during his weekly installment of ‘Where Are You From’.

CAPE TOWN – Idas Valley in Stellenbosch will always be “home” to KFM host Sherlin Barends.

Barends opens up to CapeTalk's Zain Johnson on her upbringing and her hometown as she grapples with the question of whether she is a product of her environment or if she has defined her own story.

Listen to the audio for more.