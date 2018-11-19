[LISTEN] Momentum explains why it refused to pay R2.4m claim

Radio 702 | Bongani Bingwa speaks to Johann le Roux, Momentum's CEO of Life Insurance to find out why the company declined to pay R2.4 million to the family of a man who died in a hijacking.

JOHANNESBURG - Bongani Bingwa speaks to Johann le Roux, Momentum's CEO of Life Insurance to find out why the company declined to pay R2.4 million to the family of a man who died in a hijacking.

Nathan Ganas was killed in March last year outside his Durban home.

Momentum says that its investigation has revealed that Ganas failed to disclose material details of his health at the start of his insurance policy in 2014.

Listen to the audio above for more.