[LISTEN] Healthy tips for braaing this festive season

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Zane Johnson speaks to dietician Abby Courtenay about the festive season and answers if there is such a thing as too much braaing.

CAPE TOWN – With the festive season on our doorstep, many South Africans will be braaing for most of the holidays.

Braaing is one of South Africa's favourite pastimes and dietician at Nutritional Solutions Abby Courtenay has shared healthy braaing alternatives.

“It’s really about reducing your risk as much as possible and some of the tips I give my patients, remember it’s about the burning of the meat.”

Listen to the audio for more.