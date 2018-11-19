[LISTEN] Drastic increase in school fees prices expected
Lebogang Montjane, the executive director at the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA), explains school inflation rates are close to 4% higher than general inflation.
CAPE TOWN - Schools fees for 2019 are going up more than the inflation rate, according to a report by the Sunday Times.
“I encourage any family that finds themselves in financial difficulty, like the loss of a job in a household or any other kind of mitigating factor, to immediately go to the school and say they have difficulty with paying fees.”
Listen to the audio for more.
