[LISTEN] Denis Ganas rejects premium payout from Momentum

JOHANNESBURG – The widow of the man at the centre of a Momentum life insurance claim says she will continue to fight for a full payment instead of the premiums that the insurer has paid her.

Denise says they have informed her that they have paid all her premiums into her account.

She adds: “I have asked the doctor that diagnosed him where is the proof, where is the chronic medication that my husband was on? Because knowing it was diabetes, he should be on chronic medication. So, I'm still disputing that my husband was diabetic.”

Nathan was shot dead outside his Durban home last year.

