[LISTEN] De Lille: New political party will stimulate economy

CapeTalk | CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies speaks to Patricia de Lille about her new political party and the 2019 general elections.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has announced she's ready to serve her country under a new political movement.

Making the announcement on Sunday at a press briefing, De Lille said she decided to start a new party after thousands of requests from Capetonians.

Speaking to CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies, De Lille says all is in place for her For Good Movement to run in the 2019 general elections.

She says the party will focus on stimulating the economy amongst other goals.

“I’m inviting all South Africans, whether black white or coloured, who are in search something new that will just disrupt our current political system to join me. I am making a call for good people to do good things for the country.”

WATCH: De Lille to contest 2019 elections with new party

De Lille says she has been receiving assistance from former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Brett Herron, who also resigned from the political party following De Lille’s resignation.

De Lille says it is now up to Herron and the five other DA members who also resigned from the political party to choose whether they want to join her in her new political party.

