Timothy Omotoso's lawyers file papers with SCA in bid to remove trial judge
The application calls for Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself and demands charges against Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and two others be quashed.
CAPE TOWN – Lawyers for a pastor accused of sex trafficking have filed papers with the Supreme Court of Appeal as it fights on to have the trial judge removed.
Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso and two women who allegedly recruited victims, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, face a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.
In the High Court sitting in Port Elizabeth last month, Judge Mandela Makaula dismissed the defence's application for him to recuse himself, stating that it had no merit.
Attorney Peter Daubermann has confirmed that they filed papers with the Supreme Court of Appeal last week.
The application calls for Judge Makaula to recuse himself and demands charges against Omotoso and two others be quashed.
The defence says that the applications were brought for what it terms questionable judgments by Makaula during the trial.
The accused argue they won't get a fair trial and have questioned Makaula's impartiality.
They have also claimed the charge sheet lacks crucial details pertaining to the alleged offences.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
