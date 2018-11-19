Kolisi escapes suspension after headbutt incident

The incident occurred in the 30th minute of the game where a seemingly frustrated Siya Kolisi used his head in an attempt to wriggle himself free from Peter Horne’s grip while they were on the ground.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has escaped with a warning from World Rugby’s citing commissioner David Pelton for a headbutt on Scotland’s Peter Horne in their 26-20 win at Murrayfield.

Pelton adjudged that there were mitigating factors which meant that the action did not meet the red card threshold, including the player being illegally prevented from re-joining the play by Scotland’s Horne and the moderate force of the strike to the side of the head. The match officials did not see the incident at the time on the field of play.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus says he is delighted to have his captain available for their final European tour match.

“He’s our captain and it’s good to have him available for the whole week because sometimes these things can take a while as they look for clarity.”

The Springboks take on Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in their final match of what has been a relatively successful year for the team.