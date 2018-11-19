Gordhan set to testify at state capture inquiry

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was meant to appear last week but he asked for a postponement to Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to testify at the state capture commission on Monday morning.

Gordhan was meant to appear last week but he asked for a postponement to today.

Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor are also expected to return to the commission this month.

Gordhan is expected to talk about his tenure as Finance Minister from when he was appointed in 2009 and the pressure he endured to approve certain deals to benefit some individuals, including the Gupta family.

He is also expected to touch on the pressure Treasury received from former President Jacob Zuma to support the nuclear build programme even though the country could not afford it.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has confirmed that Gordhan will tell the commission of the power utility’s willingness and commitment under him to participate in the programme despite Eskom experiencing severe financial challenges.

While Molefe has been informed that Gordhan will implicate him and has been invited to attend the commission or apply for cross-examination he told Eyewitness News his understanding is that he is not implicated in any wrongdoing and won’t respond.

Gordhan will also tell the commission about his interaction with the Gupta family.

Meanwhile, Molefe said he finds nothing unlawful or illegal with his support for the implementation of nuclear energy.

The notice by the Zondo Commission said Gordhan will implicate Molefe in unlawful and improper conduct.

But Molefe insists he is not implicated in any wrongdoing.

“Mr Gordhan’s statement clearly says that the implementation of the request or proposal by Eskom was a Cabinet decision. My understanding is that I am not implicated in any wrongdoing. It is in the statement itself that this was a Cabinet decision. I don’t see anything that requires my response.”

