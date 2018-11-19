Gordhan: I was reluctant to return as Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan is testifying about his time as a Cabinet minister and how certain individuals influenced government.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told the state capture commission he was reappointed to the Finance Ministry in 2016 because of the turmoil caused by Nhlanhla Nene’s axing.
Nene was fired as Finance Minister in December in a move that sent the rand crashing and created fears that the economy would be downgraded to junk status.
Gordhan says when former President Jacob Zuma asked him to return to the Finance Ministry, he was reluctant.
“I actually suggested two other names of people who would be very appropriate for the position, given their experience. One was Mr Jonas who has already appeared before you.”
He says the turmoil in the markets following Nene’s axing was the reason for his appointment.
“The context, of course, was the turmoil in the financial markets after the dismissal of Mr Nene and the appointment of Mr Van Rooyen as Minister of Finance.”
He says there was concern over what could further happen to the markets.
WATCH LIVE: Pravin Gordhan gives evidence at state capture commission
