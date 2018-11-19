Eskom: No load shedding expected tonight, system remains strained
The power utility says the performance of its generation system is below desired levels raising the risk of load shedding for the remainder of this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is warning that regular load shedding may become a reality for South Africans once again due to a coal supply shortage that’s forced the power utility to implement emergency protocols.
Stage one load shedding was implemented on Sunday after Eskom confirmed that its coal power stations have only 10 days’ worth of supply.
The utility has warned of likely power outages during the festive season in an effort to preserve resources.
On Monday, Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said load shedding stage one was cancelled, adding that Eskom has managed to bring back power-generating units back to service.
NOTICE: Loadshedding stage 1 canceled. Eskom has managed to bring some power generating units back to service, resulting in the improvement of the power system. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. https://t.co/Ngr2suOPOI— Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) November 18, 2018
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned this emergency protocol, saying the power utility is now in crisis mode causing inconvenience for citizens and serious harm to the country's economy.
DA spokesperson Ofentse Mboweni said: “Eskom’s power outages are proof that South Africa desperately needs a long-term solution for the entire energy sector. The power utility is in complete crisis mood [and] South Africa can’t afford to be plunged into darkness yet again.”
Eskom says it's earmarked R11.5 billion from capital expenditure over the next 12 months to address the coal shortage.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
