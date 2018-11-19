EFF vows to expose 'all of Gordhan’s shenanigans’

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has vowed to bring down Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, saying the party is determined to expose what it calls “all his shenanigans.”

The red berets picketed outside the state capture commission on Monday afternoon where the minister has been testifying.

So far, Gordhan has told the commission he was re-appointed to the Finance Ministry in 2016 because of the turmoil in the markets triggered by former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's axing.

He also told the commission former President Jacob Zuma was determined to pursue the nuclear deal with Russia even when it was clear the country could not afford it.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has made serious accusations against Gordhan.

“His daughter, Alicia Gordhan, has got more than eight companies and all of them have had tenders and work with the government even in the departments where Gordhan has been operating.”

Shivambu says this proves Gordhan is not an angel.

“He comes here today and acts as if it’s a paragon of political correctness; he’s acting as if he’s an angel.”

He says his days are numbered.

“We’re going to bring him down, we’re going to expose all his shenanigans.”

The EFF also claims that Gordhan had a bank account in Canada when he was still at Sars and told people with tax problems to pay money into it.

The red berets have not provided any evidence to back up these allegations, but they say they will ask Parliament to investigate the minister.

#StateCapture Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu are here. AJ pic.twitter.com/KI2rUE93qI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2018

#StateCapture The number of EFF members protesting outside the state capture commission of inquiry has increased. The gates have been closed too. 🎥: @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/QQL5bqJQFX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2018

