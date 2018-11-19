Denise Ganas says Momentum has paid back their premiums
The insurance company has come under fire for declining to pay R2.4 million to Nathan Ganas' family, saying he failed to disclose his health condition before his death.
JOHANNESBURG - The widow of the man at the centre of a Momentum life insurance claim says the company has now paid back their premiums and has decided not to reclaim the money paid out for the funeral benefit.
The insurance company has come under fire for declining to pay R2.4 million to Nathan Ganas's family, saying he failed to disclose his health condition before his death.
Ganas was shot dead outside his Durban home last year.
The company argues that granting Ganas' family an insurance payout would set a precedent for other customers to withhold material information.
His wife Denise has told Talk Radio 702's Joanne Joseph that says she received a call on Monday afternoon.
“I received a call at about 3 pm today, he advised me that they’d put the premiums into my bank account and have decided not to ask for the R50,000 back for the benefit.”
Momentum says Ganas knew about his high blood sugar levels before signing with the insurance company.
But his wife denies this.
“According to Momentum now, if my husband had declared that he has high sugar levels, then they would’ve done the test. I know that the value of this policy, with the high premiums that I have been paying, medicals should have been asked for.”
LISTEN: Ganas's wife speaks out about Momentum
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
