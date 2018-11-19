Defence: Former Soweto school guard accused of sexual abuse was framed
Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando east last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the rape trial of a former Soweto scholar patrol guard has argued the 58-year-old man was framed during ongoing divisions over the appointment of the school's principal.
Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of children from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando east last year.
The school's headmaster Maria Mthimkhulu has been testifying in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday.
The defence has argued that teachers from AB Xuma Primary are against the appointment of Mthimkhulu as principal and want to get rid of her.
When this was put to Mthimkhulu, who's been the principal since March last year, she confirmed there's truth to the claims, adding she even received threats on her life if she stayed in her office.
The principal says teachers were also against the appointment of a security guard at the school.
She's told the court she was shocked to learn of the abuse and immediately suspended the former scholar patrol guard, laid a complaint with police and informed the Education Department.
She also says while there are CCTV cameras at the school, they were never checked.
