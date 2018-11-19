David Beckham reminisces on special trip to Oz

David Beckham and his family recently took their three youngest kids Down Under and had a great time enjoying all of the 'touristy' sights of the country.

The 43-year-old retired soccer star - who has sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, seven, with his wife Victoria Beckham - and his spouse recently took their three youngest kids Down Under and had a great time enjoying all of the 'touristy' sights of the country.

Speaking to AIA Vitality Australia about his trip, Beckham said: "This time I was able to bring my kids. My kids obviously had never been to Australia before, so we'd done all the touristy stuff. I took the boys and we climbed the [Sydney Harbour] Bridge. We did all the touristy things. They had a lot of fun and so did I. To introduce them to a new culture, to a new country, was very special. I've been to some great restaurants here. The coffee's really good here, and people have been amazing, so it's been a really, really good trip."

While on their trip to Australia - which they undertook as part of Beckham's role as an ambassador for the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans - the family visited Bondi Beach, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and made a surprise visit to Glenworth Valley Outdoor Adventures, where they enjoyed quad biking and abseiling.

The facility revealed on their Instagram account: "The other British royal family, the Beckhams, took some time out on their visit to Australia for the Invictus Games to enjoy a day of quad biking and abseiling at Glenworth Valley together with 3 of their 4 children today.

"David, Victoria and three of their children enjoyed a day of adventure with an adrenaline-charged abseiling experience followed by a ride through Glenworth Valley's bush trails and purpose-built circuit on our quad biking adventure. They even assisted our team with feeding some of our new Spring foals. Our team certainly enjoyed hosting the Beckhams. The family were incredibly down-to-earth, friendly and appreciative and all thoroughly enjoyed their day with us (sic)"

Ahead of the trip, Victoria had spoken of how excited she was to have the opportunity to enjoy being in the country.

She said: "The only time I've been there before was with the Spice Girls, 24 hours in Sydney and Melbourne. When you're young and travelling the world like that, you'd sit in your hotel room and watch TV. When you're older, you want to get out and see things."