DA wants independent inquiry into Bosasa over Ramaphosa campaign donation

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants an independent inquiry into Bosasa after it emerged the facilities company paid R500,000 toward President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency.

Ramaphosa has some explaining to do after back-tracking on his initial parliamentary reply to the DA, where he said that the money was paid to his son for work done for Bosasa.

The president issued a statement on Friday, saying that the money was in fact paid to his campaign by Bosasa boss Gavin Watson without his knowledge.

The president says he will pay back the money.

His campaign team has revealed that it will also request a donors list from the fundraising team to conduct an audit to ensure that processes and sources of funding were above board.

The DA's Solly Malatsi is less than impressed.

“Making the commitment to pay back the money doesn’t take away the fact that the president misled Parliament and lied in Parliament and it is for this reason that we’re of the view that we need a parliamentary inquiry.”

Political analyst Xolani Dube says South Africans should take this matter very seriously.

“He went to Parliament telling us stories, he was flip-flopping on reality. I think, as South Africans, we must be worried that a caretaker president, even before he becomes the president of the country can flip-flop so much.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)