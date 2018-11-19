DA wants independent inquiry into Bosasa over Ramaphosa campaign donation
The DA wants an independent inquiry into Bosasa after it emerged the facilities company paid R500,000 toward President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for the ANC presidency.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants an independent inquiry into Bosasa after it emerged the facilities company paid R500,000 toward President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency.
Ramaphosa has some explaining to do after back-tracking on his initial parliamentary reply to the DA, where he said that the money was paid to his son for work done for Bosasa.
The president issued a statement on Friday, saying that the money was in fact paid to his campaign by Bosasa boss Gavin Watson without his knowledge.
The president says he will pay back the money.
His campaign team has revealed that it will also request a donors list from the fundraising team to conduct an audit to ensure that processes and sources of funding were above board.
The DA's Solly Malatsi is less than impressed.
“Making the commitment to pay back the money doesn’t take away the fact that the president misled Parliament and lied in Parliament and it is for this reason that we’re of the view that we need a parliamentary inquiry.”
Political analyst Xolani Dube says South Africans should take this matter very seriously.
“He went to Parliament telling us stories, he was flip-flopping on reality. I think, as South Africans, we must be worried that a caretaker president, even before he becomes the president of the country can flip-flop so much.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
‘When you eat the DA vote, you make the EFF the official opposition’
-
Gordhan set to testify at state capture inquiry
-
Ramaphosa left to pick NDPP head after receiving candidate shortlist
-
De Lille: The DA has used & abused me
-
De Lille received ‘thousands of requests’ to launch new party
-
Patricia De Lille announces launch of new political party
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.