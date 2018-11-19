CT cop shot dead in Khayelitsha

The unarmed 40-year-old sergeant, a detective at Mitchells Plain police station, was robbed of his cell phone by three attackers

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer has been killed in Khayelitsha.

The unarmed 40-year-old sergeant, a detective at Mitchells Plain police station, was shot dead in Site B on Sunday night.

It's understood he was robbed of his cell phone by three attackers.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The SAPS management led by the provincial commissioner has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of the member. A murder case has been opened for investigation with no arrests at this stage.”