CT cop shot dead in Khayelitsha

Politics
CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer has been killed in Khayelitsha.
The unarmed 40-year-old sergeant, a detective at Mitchells Plain police station, was shot dead in Site B on Sunday night.
It's understood he was robbed of his cell phone by three attackers.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The SAPS management led by the provincial commissioner has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of the member. A murder case has been opened for investigation with no arrests at this stage.”
Comments
