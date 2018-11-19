ConCourt dismisses Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s cost order appeal

The former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng approached the highest court in the land after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his bid to appeal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s a cost order appeal that he should be held personally liable for the legal costs around the 2016 broadcast ban at the broadcaster.

While at the SABC, the former COO banned the airing of certain protests in the run-up to the 2016 local government elections which resulted in the unlawful dismissal of eight journalists who later became known as the SABC 8.

Motsoeneng argued that he was not behind the decision to dismiss them.