Case against gang members convicted of killing toddler postponed

Renaldo Galant and Charlton Renier appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday for sentencing proceedings after judgment in September.

CAPE TOWN - Two gangsters convicted of murdering two-year-old Braden Graaff in Atlantis are expected to take the stand when the matter resumes next month.

Renaldo Galant and Charlton Renier appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday for sentencing proceedings after judgment in September.

The toddler was hit by a stray bullet during a gang shootout in 2016.

Galant and Renier have been found to be affiliated to a gang. They tried to kill a man standing at a bus stop in October 2016.

In the ensuing shooting, a stray bullet struck Graaff in his chest. His mother and another man were also wounded. The little boy died upon arriving at the hospital.

The matter has been postponed to 4 December.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)