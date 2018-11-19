Amcu to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations

Sibanye-Stillwater said Amcu represents 43% of its workforce of 32,200 at its South African gold operations.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater said on Monday that the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) planned to strike on Wednesday at its gold operations after wage agreement talks broke down.

Sibanye-Stillwater, which had signed a three-year wage agreement with three other labour unions, said Amcu represents 43% of its workforce of 32,200 at its South African gold operations.