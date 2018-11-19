1 man killed, 4 children wounded in Ravensmead shooting
Twenty-five-year-old Ferdie Samuels was standing outside when a car stopped in front of him and a gunman inside opened fire.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has expressed anger following a gang-related shooting in Ravensmead in which a man was killed and four children wounded.
The shooting happened on Saturday.
Ferdie Samuels (25) was standing outside when a car stopped in front of him and a gunman inside opened fire.
After firing several shots, the assailant fled the scene.
Hearing the noise, four children ran outside and got caught in the crossfire.
Social workers have been deployed to support the victims and their families.
Community Safety MEC Alan Winde says his office will track the case to ensure the attackers are caught and put behind bars.
