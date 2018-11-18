Zondo commission invites Brian Molefe to attend Monday proceedings

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is the next official to take the seat before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture inquiry has invited former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to attend proceedings on Monday as he will be implicated in a testimony.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is the next official to take the seat before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The commission resumes in Parktown on Monday.

More to follow.