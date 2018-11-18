Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winner

The 17-year-old beat Thato Makape for the 2018 'Idols SA' title.

CAPE TOWN – Yanga Sobetwa, from Delft in Cape Town, has won the Idols SA 2018 title.

The 17-year-old beat Thato Makape. The finalists delivered a spine-tingling performance when they sang Never Enough by the Greatest Showman Cast. They also performed Dusk till Dawn by Zayn Malik featuring Australian singer-songwriter Sia.

The show got underway at 5pm and former winners Paxton Fielies and Karabo Mogane took the stage along with other South African musicians.

Social media is full of congratulatory messages for the new Idols winner.

Meanwhile, Mzansi Magic has already announced the dates for next year's Idols SA auditions. Auditions will kick off in Pretoria during January and end in Cape Town on 2 March.

Idols SA season 15 audition dates.

26 January 2019 - Pretoria - State Theatre

9 February 2019 - Durban - North Beach Amphitheatre

16 February 2019 - Johannesburg - Ellis Park

2 March 2019 - Cape Town - Century City