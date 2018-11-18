Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winner
The 17-year-old beat Thato Makape for the 2018 'Idols SA' title.
CAPE TOWN – Yanga Sobetwa, from Delft in Cape Town, has won the Idols SA 2018 title.
The 17-year-old beat Thato Makape. The finalists delivered a spine-tingling performance when they sang Never Enough by the Greatest Showman Cast. They also performed Dusk till Dawn by Zayn Malik featuring Australian singer-songwriter Sia.
The show got underway at 5pm and former winners Paxton Fielies and Karabo Mogane took the stage along with other South African musicians.
We can't wait to see @PaxtonMusicSA perform 'Angifuni' LIVE for the first time on #IdolsSA. #TelkomBackstagePass https://t.co/Zfxp2aL4M1 pic.twitter.com/MQPO32XlEr— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 18, 2018
#IdolsYanga brings down the house & gets us in our feelings like she's performing Letta Mbulu's 'Not Yet Uhuru' for the first time all over again!— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 18, 2018
GOOSEBUMPS! https://t.co/ja4jrEsdhn #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/n8bUOQyNB6
That infamous, sexy, 6-pack makes another appearance and the crowd goes mad as #IdolsThato gives us another dose of his unforgettable SHOWSTOPPER performance: 'Mamelani' by @NaakMusiQ— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 18, 2018
Loved it? More highlights here: https://t.co/ja4jrEsdhn #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/qrQrQwsxRJ
Social media is full of congratulatory messages for the new Idols winner.
This is why I’m not a betting man! Congratulations to team #Yanga! #IdolsSA— Bongani Bingwa - Broadcast Journalist (@bonglez) November 18, 2018
Congratulations lil sister 🎉#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/TOGRf5oRHb— ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) November 18, 2018
TEAM YANGA! We did it, A Huge Congratulations👏🏼👏🏼🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺 🎊🎈🎉 #TelkomFam #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/mLF9hX86Sw— SAAL (@sekgola26) November 18, 2018
Meanwhile, Mzansi Magic has already announced the dates for next year's Idols SA auditions. Auditions will kick off in Pretoria during January and end in Cape Town on 2 March.
Idols SA season 15 audition dates.
26 January 2019 - Pretoria - State Theatre
9 February 2019 - Durban - North Beach Amphitheatre
16 February 2019 - Johannesburg - Ellis Park
2 March 2019 - Cape Town - Century City
