#WT20: We need to keep our heads up - Luus

Coming into the ICC Women’s World T20, there were hopes that South Africa would make a meaningful Impact at the tournament.

CAPE TOWN - Coming into the ICC Women’s World T20, there were hopes that South Africa would make a meaningful impact at the tournament.

Despite boasting some big names, they have disappointed when it matters specifically their batting. While their bowlers have been nothing short of outstanding, the batters could not get going in their biggest matches against England and the West Indies.

“We still have another game tomorrow and we need to keep our heads up and be positive for that one,” said all-rounder Suné Luus in the lead-up to the game against Bangladesh.

They took on Bangladesh as well as Ireland – that had to take the qualifier route to the World T20. Therefore, losing to the Windies, England and Sri Lanka was not totally unexpected.

However, their squad is made up of the same players who recently beat India twice to win the Asia Cup. Keeping that in mind, it’s a bit disappointing. They do, however, boast a team with excellent spinners.

More rain is expected in St. Lucia. Looking at the teams, this match will not be a big-hitting affair but more a closely-fought, low-scoring game.