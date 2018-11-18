Popular Topics
‘When you eat the DA vote, you make the EFF the official opposition’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he’s pleased with Patricia De Lille’s decision to launch a new political party

Julius Malema welcomes Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille during the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela held by the EFF in Brandfort. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Julius Malema welcomes Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille during the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela held by the EFF in Brandfort. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has welcomed Patricia de Lille’s announcement on a new political movement, adding that this is likely to lessen the Democratic Alliance (DA) vote.

De Lille has re-entered the political boxing ring, announcing her new political movement on Sunday.

After a two-week break, the former Cape Town Mayor says she’s used the time to conduct research and consult with her family and supporters, adding she’s now decided to launch a new party that will contest next year’s elections in all nine provinces. She’s also not ruled out contesting the premiership in the Western Cape.

Malema says he’s pleased with De Lille’s decision.

“I am very happy. I am excited because someone is going to eat the DA vote. When you eat the DA vote, you make the EFF the official opposition, you see?”

WATCH: De Lille to contest 2019 elections with new party

The DA’s Solly Malatsi says De Lille is at odds with the party as she refused to be held accountable over her alleged corruption cover-up in the City of Cape Town.

“It is high time that Ms De Lille talks about what she can offer the country rather than talk about the DA.”

The African National Congress’ Dullah Omar Region chairperson, Xolani Sotashe, has also welcomed De Lille's announcement of her new political party.

“She is welcomed to the space of politics once again. She is a seasoned politician, and we’re going to be conducting the space as the ANC.”

Read Patricia de Lille's full statement here.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

