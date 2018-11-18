What’s De Lille’s next move?

Whatever her next move entails, it appears as if the fight between De Lille and the Democratic Alliance are far from over.

CAPE TOWN – What’s Patricia de Lille’s next move? Well, the former Cape Town Mayor is set to announce what her future plans entail at a media briefing today.

De Lille resigned from her position as the City’s first citizen and as Democratic Alliance (DA) member at the end of last month.

Following her departure from the mayoral office, De Lille has remained mum about her future plans but has made it clear she’ll continue to fight for better living conditions of all Capetonians.

Whether she’ll continue this mission as a political figure remains unclear.

On the steps of the Western Cape High Court, where she signed her resignation letter last month, De Lille said she’ll take time out to map out her future, in consultation with her family.

The former mayor has announced she’ll make a “statement of national importance” today.

It’s been speculated that she’ll re-enter the political arena and possibly revive the Independent Democrats party.

Whatever her next move entails, it appears as if the fight between De Lille and the DA are far from over.

CRIMINAL CHARGES

Cape Town mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg has laid a criminal complaint against De Lille.

It relates to De Lille's alleged interference with the appointment of former city manager Achmat Ebrahim while still mayor in 2016.

De Lille allegedly sent Limberg an SMS in September 2016, outlining her preference for Ebrahim to be reappointed.

The text purportedly reads: “I want to keep Achmat so score him highest. Thanks.”

Limberg was a member of the selection panel for the position.

She said she immediately flagged the text within DA structures, which led to De Lille being internally investigated by the party.

“I’ve also been willing to hand over my phone to prove that I haven’t been fabricating the story”

Limberg has dared the former mayor to do the same.

Ebrahim resigned as city manager in January this year.

De Lille has vowed to give her full support to the investigation.

“This SMS was allegedly sent two years ago, but it is only being reported to the police now. And the question is: why now after the DA abandoned the Steenhuisen report that included this SMS?”