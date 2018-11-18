Popular Topics
Taxi drivers could undergo vetting process - Santaco

Taxi bosses say this will ensure that they don't hire people with criminal records who are not fit to drive passengers around.

FILE: Minibus taxis blockade the N3 North approaching Alexandra during a protest on 8 November 2017. Picture: EWN Traffic
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - National taxi association Santaco says it will place the vetting of its drivers on the cards in order to improve safety in the industry.

Taxi bosses say this will ensure that they don't hire people with criminal records who are not fit to drive passengers around.

These resolutions were taken at a conference held in Benoni on Sunday, aimed at addressing challenges in industry.
Santaco says it wants to put the brakes on lawlessness in their industry. The association says it aims to achieve this by conducting background checks on its taxi drivers.

Santaco's secretary general Ralph Jones explains: “We know we might meet with disapproval, but there’s no way we can say we’re taking the very same person back into the community.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Community Safety says it welcomes the move and will assist where it can.

Deputy director Nothlathla Dlamini says: “Whatever is dealt with and spoken about today, we will make sure all relevant partners know what they need to do.”

Santaco says it will start piloting the move soon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

