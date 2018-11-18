Taxi drivers could undergo vetting process - Santaco
Taxi bosses say this will ensure that they don't hire people with criminal records who are not fit to drive passengers around.
JOHANNESBURG - National taxi association Santaco says it will place the vetting of its drivers on the cards in order to improve safety in the industry.
Taxi bosses say this will ensure that they don't hire people with criminal records who are not fit to drive passengers around.
These resolutions were taken at a conference held in Benoni on Sunday, aimed at addressing challenges in industry.
Santaco says it wants to put the brakes on lawlessness in their industry. The association says it aims to achieve this by conducting background checks on its taxi drivers.
Santaco's secretary general Ralph Jones explains: “We know we might meet with disapproval, but there’s no way we can say we’re taking the very same person back into the community.”
Meanwhile, the Department of Community Safety says it welcomes the move and will assist where it can.
Deputy director Nothlathla Dlamini says: “Whatever is dealt with and spoken about today, we will make sure all relevant partners know what they need to do.”
Santaco says it will start piloting the move soon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[ALERT] Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
‘When you eat the DA vote, you make the EFF the official opposition’
-
Patricia De Lille announces launch of new political party
-
Molefe: I am not implicated in any wrongdoing
-
[FULL STATEMENT] Patricia de Lille announces new political movement
-
Mkhize reiterates Ramaphosa’s assurances on Ingonyama Trust land
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.