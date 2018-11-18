Popular Topics
Suspected hijacker killed in Lenasia

It's understood a man was leaving his house on Saturday night when a suspect jumped out of a tree, accosted him and tried to hijack the vehicle.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A suspected hijacker has been killed in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

It's understood a man was leaving his house on Saturday night when a suspect jumped out of a tree, accosted him and tried to hijack the vehicle.

Police say an argument ensued before the suspect was shot several times.

Spokesperson Mpanda Khoza explains: “While reversing a car he noticed a shadow which was moving. The man jumped from the tree and allegedly had a firearm which he pointed at him. The victim took out his firearm and shot the suspect. Later it was found the suspect had a toy gun. The victim, who became a suspect, was not arrested and taken to the police station for questioning.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

