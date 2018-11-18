Safa apologises for Bafana no show on SABC

Initially Safa had black listed the National Broadcaster to broadcast any National team matches but Safa say that during the week they tried to negotiate a match by match agreement.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Football Association (Safa) has apologised for the non-broadcast of both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana matches against Nigeria on the National Broadcaster SABC over the weekend.

The relationship between Safa and the SABC has been protracted for a long time now and it reached new heights in the build-up to the crucial Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Nigeria at the FNB Stadium where Bafana played out to an entertaining 1 all draw.

In a statement released during the match, Safa claim that they afforded the SABC every opportunity 'humanly possible' to broadcast the match on its Television and Radio platforms but the SABC failed to agree to the revised terms Safa had offered them.

"Safa had taken the initiative to seek a resolution to the impasse as early as the first week of November and made the SABC an offer to broadcast the Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria Afcon Qualifier and the Nelson Mandela Challenge match against Paraguay, by attempting to conclude a match by match agreement.

In this instance, Safa offered the matches to the SABC for a rights fee of R10 million which the SABC declined."

Safa then went on to say that they reduced the R10 million rights fee to R7,5 million but still the SABC refused the offer.

"Safa the continued to engage the SABC in the hope that it would be able to ensure the nation had the opportunity to watch the match on SABC. In this regard Safa then took the initiative to reduce its rights fee request from the original R10 million to R7,5 million, again the SABC declined this gesture made by Safa."

Safa then says that they continued the negotiations with the SABC right until the morning of the match through the Ministry of Communications. The request was that Safa would allow the SABC to broadcast the match with a payment structure to be negotiated after the conclusion of the match with the match feed coming from SuperSport but this never materialised.

It is unclear when the spat between Safa and the SABC will be resolved.