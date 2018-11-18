Ramaphosa’s campaign team commits to pay back Bosasa donation

Bosasa holds multi-million-rand government tenders and has also been linked to dodgy payments and security services for some Members of Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign team has committed to paying back R500,000 donated by Bosasa to fund his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.

Ramaphosa's campaign team says he did not have a record of donors, although he was asked on occasion to attend dinners with potential donors.

The president told Parliament this week that he was unaware of the money donated by Bosasa in 2017.

Opposition parties have called on the president to be beyond reproach and account for the money.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has described the donation as patronage.

“What took place at Bosasa is a modus operandi that the ANC has always done; set up a company, give it government contracts and then friends and family members benefit.

“Ultimately we want to rid South Africa of corruption so that we can free up resources to create wealth for our people.”

Maimane was speaking during the DA's campaign for the 2019 election in Germiston on Saturday.

On Friday, opposition parties called on Ramaphosa to account for his action after he revealed that he received money from Bosasa.

The DA said Ramaphosa defence that he was unaware of the payment is not acceptable.

The DA's spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the president must clarify the matter.

“It’s highly unethical that the president of a country has financially benefited from a company and individuals linked to a company that has done not only business but lucrative business with the state.”

The ANC said while it does not want to be drawn into the politics of other parties, it commands the president for coming forward

Spokesperson Pule Mabe said, “The president has demonstrated greater accountability and transparency to the people of this country that as soon as he became aware of this matter, he then went out to state those in the public.”

The Inkatha Freedom Party has called on Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete investigate the matter.