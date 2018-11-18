Police launch investigation after Lakeside man found dead

Despite losses, Trump insists his party won 'historic' victory
World
A man was found dead on Saturday night after succumbing to various wounds inflicted on his upper back.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the death of a Lakeside resident.
Cases of murder and house robbery were opened, but no arrests have been made.
The police's FC van Wyk says: “Circumstances surrounding the death of a 59-year-old man on Saturday 17 November in Lakeside is under investigation. Our members are still combing the scene for clues.”
