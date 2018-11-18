Pakistan 37-0 after set 176 to win first Test
Imam-ul-Haq was 25 not out and Mohammad Hafeez was eight not out were at the crease and Pakistan will need another 139 runs with all ten wickets and two days to play after New Zealand were dismissed for 249 in their second innings.
ABU DHABI - Pakistan, set a target of 176 to win, were 37-0 at close on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Imam-ul-Haq was 25 not out and Mohammad Hafeez was eight not out were at the crease and Pakistan will need another 139 runs with all ten wickets and two days to play after New Zealand were dismissed for 249 in their second innings.
Medium pacer Hasan Ali registered his first five-wicket haul with 5-45 while leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 5-110, his 14th five-wicket in innings feat, as New Zealand lost their last six wickets for just 29 runs.
Bradley-John Watling (59) and Henry Nicholls (55) added 112 runs for the fifth wicket to frustrate Pakistan in the first two sessions.
The second Test is in Dubai from 24-28 November while the third is in Abu Dhabi from 3-7 December.
