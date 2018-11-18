Numsa, NUM call for sacking of Eskom CEO and board over IPPs

Rival union's Numsa and NUM are calling for the scrapping of the IPP project if they want to keep their jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) have united in their call for the Eskom CEO and board to be sacked.

They are accusing Phakamani Radebe and the power utility's board of deliberately collapsing the state-owned entity and threatening workers jobs by signing contracts with independent power producers.

They made these claims at a National Union of Mineworkers led march to the Union Buildings on Saturday against the independent power producers (IPP) projects.

Numsa Secretary General Irvin Jim says, “That whole board must go. We know how you run Eskom, we know what needs to be done not to destroy a single job.”

NUM’s president Joseph Montisetsi says workers are in danger of losing their jobs if IPPs are allowed to continue.

Montisetsi says what is happening at Eskom is another form of state capture.

“This is a second state capture because when you take the private sector to come and benefit from the entity of government, what does that mean? It means that you take people from outside to line up their pockets at the expense of workers.”

The two union's say if the government fails to adhere to their demands - they will punish them at the polls next year.

